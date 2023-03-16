Border Chief debunks claims of bomb at border

(NewsNation) — During a public hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaked information about what she claims was a bomb discovered at the U.S.- Mexico border.

During a field hearing with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, Greene questioned him about what she referred to as a bomb found on the border. Green later posted pictures of the alleged explosive to her Twitter account while calling for U.S. military action against cartels.

Ortiz refused to discuss specifics of the incident because the information was confidential. But he did later post on Twitter that what was actually found was a bag of sand, and it was not considered a danger to agents.

“Today, I testified before the Committee on Homeland Security (and) it was alleged that Agents found an explosive device near the border. During a Jan. briefing, leadership was notified that Agents found a duct-taped ball filled with sand that wasn’t deemed a threat to agents/public,” he wrote.

Greene claimed border agents referred to the device as an IED and expressed concern over the safety of those patrolling the border.

Greene also co-sponsored legislation that would send the military to the border on the grounds that cartels have declared war against the U.S.