Matamoros, Mexico a hot spot for cartel activity

(NewsNation) — Matamoros, the Mexican city where four Americans were kidnapped this week, is one of the most dangerous towns along the southern U.S. border, largely due to the ongoing war between the Gulf and Los Zetas cartels.

Mexican sources tell NewsNation the Gulf cartel is in charge in the region and has turned Matamoros into part of a key drug trafficking route for the distribution of cocaine.

The cartel has a strong grip on the area just to the northeast of Matamoros, as well, where minimal security makes for a key entry point into the U.S. for illegal drugs.

Matamoros also a violent cult history.

Despite the kidnapping of four Americans less than a week ago, people continued to cross the border for medical procedures Wednesday.

“I had already planned this before I knew anything about anything; I didn’t start researching until later on, but by that time I had already paid for everything, so it was just like I paid for it, I’m not gonna waste my money, I’m gonna go,” Evelyn Ballard said.

Two men were arrested earlier Wednesday in Matamoros and brought in for questioning. It’s unknown if those arrests are connected to the kidnapping case.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two Americans who were killed are still being held in a morgue. They could be transferred back to the U.S. as early as Wednesday.