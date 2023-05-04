Mayorkas at Texas border ahead of Title 42 end

(NewsNation) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Texas Thursday, exactly a week from the anticipated end of Title 42.

The pandemic-era policy allowed officials to turn away migrants for public health reasons. Once the policy is lifted, border crossings are expected to reach new daily heights.

Border Patrol officials said they’ve already seen the numbers surge to about 7,000 encounters a day. They expect the figure to reach 10,000.

During Mayorkas’ trip to the Rio Grande Valley, he’s expected to meet with Homeland Security workers, local leaders and law enforcement in the region.

The trip comes following an announcement that 1,500 U.S. troops will be deployed to the border to help with administrative efforts.

The White House also announced a partnership with Mexico, deporting some non-Mexican migrants. Mexico has agreed to accept about 30,000 migrants each month to alleviate the number of migrants wanting to come into the U.S.

Cities like El Paso, where a state of emergency was declared this week, anticipate an influx of border crossing in a matter of days.

TX: Happening now, hundreds of migrants just showed up here in Brownsville to self surrender to border patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. illegally— #Title42 is still in place for another week.



The majority of migrants are being processed and released with an… pic.twitter.com/pNDZzovUNh — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 4, 2023

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser told NewsNation Wednesday he believes there are as many as 12,000 migrants ready to cross the border right now.

“We need to be prepared, and we will be prepared,” Leeser said. “Do we have the proper resources? That’s what we’re working on making sure that we will. But the biggest thing is our immigration process is broken. It has been. Until they fix it, right now, there is no end game.”

It’s not just border towns and states sounding the alarm. Places like Chicago, New York and D.C. have also raised concerns.

The White House is warning of heightened consequences if people enter the U.S. without authorization. Those repercussions include expedited removal and a five-year ban on reapplying for entry.

The creation of migrant processing centers in Latin America may also intercept some people before they reach the U.S. border.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration doesn’t have any “speculation or hypotheticals of what will happen once Title 42 lifts.”

The administration has previously said Republicans refuse to offer up a plan. That could change next week when House Republicans are expected to vote on their Secure Border Act of 2023.

The plan proposes restating some Trump-era policies, including resuming construction of the border wall.