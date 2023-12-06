Mexican border agents ignore questions, walk away from border

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid an influx of migrants crossing at the Lukeville point of entry, Mexican border agents are seen doing little to prevent the chaos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently closed the entry point to take migrants into custody.

When confronted by NewsNation’s Ali Bradley about the influx of migrants, Mexican border agents refused to answer questions and walked away from cameras.

Due to the surge at the Lukeville entry, the agency is redirecting travelers to the Nogales or San Luis points of entry.

Previously, the agency closed the Eagle Pass, Texas, entry because of a surge in migrant crossings.

Thousands of children are in the custody of U.S. government officials as a new surge of unaccompanied minors arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border.

One pair of girls interviewed by NewsNation kept asking for their mother as tears streamed down their faces. The girls, 7 and 10 years of age, believed their mother was already residing in the United States.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., whose district includes this part of the border, says the situation is further proof the U.S. should deploy the National Guard.

“Our CBP agents and officers continue to be undermanned and overrun at every turn of the border crisis,” he told NewsNation. “The Biden administration must take action to fix this crisis of their own creation, and the best way to start is by providing CBP with the support they deserve.”