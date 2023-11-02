Mexican-bound weapons, ammo seized at Eagle Pass border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized 12 weapons, 24 magazines, 68 rounds of ammunition in a single outbound enforcement action on Oct. 28, 2023. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Borders officers seized weapons, magazines and ammunition from a pickup that was hauling a utility trailer into Mexico from Eagle Pass, Texas, on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound examinations — inspecting vehicles leaving the country — at the Camino Real International Bridge stopped the driver and referred them to an inspection.

Using a drug-sniffing dog and X-rays, officers discovered 12 weapons, 24 magazines, and 68 rounds of various sizes hidden within the trailer.

“This significant outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission and helping to keep our border communities safe,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

According to a CBP news release, Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.