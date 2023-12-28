Mexican leaders to travel to US to discuss border, migration

Migrants wait for shuttle buses for transport as they join hundreds of migrants gathering along the border Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Lukeville, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says it is overwhelmed by a shift in human smuggling routes, with hundreds of migrants from faraway countries like Senegal, Bangladesh and China being dropped in the remote desert area in Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NewsNation) — Mexican leaders are planning to come to the U.S. to continue talks on migration after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Mexico to address the issue.

Blinken’s trip came as border states faced a surge of migrants in recent days, with overwhelmed Customs and Border Patrol closing some crossings to free up border agents to deal with the flood of people.

During Blinken’s visit, President Andres Manuel López Obrador raised the issue of closed ports of entry, saying it was important they be reopened.

“It was a productive trip to Mexico. President López Obrador has taken significant new enforcement actions yet we have a lot more work to do together,” a National Security Council Spokesperson said. “President Biden’s Cabinet will meet again with Mexican leaders in DC in January to assess progress and decide what more can be done. We continue to address the root causes and build on legal pathways that incentivize orderly migration and enforcement of our laws.”

A caravan of thousands of people, led by immigration activists, has been making its way through Mexico to the U.S., potentially adding to the issues already faced by border agents. Concerns have also been raised as agents have detained some people on the terror watch list at the southern border.

Mexico has said it will increase border enforcement efforts along its border with Guatemala and do more to stem the flow of migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S. from other countries. The country also tore down a migrant camp near the border as it faced pressure from U.S. leaders to do more to deter migrants who hop on freight trains and trucks to get to the border.

The border crisis has been a point of contention between Republicans in Congress and the Biden administration, with negotiations over border policy holding up a supplemental aid deal that would provide assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

