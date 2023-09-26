Mexican officials fear border entry shutdowns amid migrant influx

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Immigrants wait to be transported and processed by U.S. Border Patrol officers at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Covid-era Title 42 immigration policy ended the night before, and migrants entering the system now are anxious over how the change may affect their asylum claims. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (NewsNation) — Mexico’s top officials fear another U.S.-Mexico border closure as the Juarez-El Paso border crossing has seen 2,000 illegal crossings each day.

Officials are concerned this will lead to another border entry point shutdown like the one in Eagle Pass last week.

Over 1,000 migrants — mostly Venezuelans — have been waiting in long lines at the border, waiting to turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents on the El Paso side.

Nearly a 1,000 migrants awaiting to turn themselves in to border patrol agents in Juarez , Mexico , we’ve been reporting in the last couple days on shelters in El Paso at capacity as the mayor says El Paso is at a “breaking point” @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/LHUkyCWxqE — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 25, 2023

Standing there for hours in the scorching heat, the migrants wait to make it past the concertina wire to be processed.

Groups of migrants like this trek to the border every day, trying to cross over onto U.S. soil.

NewsNation crews witnessed a group of Venezuelans with a 2-year-old slide right under the concertina wire, placing cardboard on their backs to avoid being cut.

However, this has become common as the humanitarian crisis at the southern border continues to grow.