Mexicans have mostly positive views of U.S., survey finds

(NewsNation) — Mexicans’ opinions about the United States are mostly favorable, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey conducted between March 22 and April 30, 2023.

About 59% of Mexicans — the largest share since 2007 — said those who move to the U.S. have a better life.

They also have more positive views of U.S.-Mexico relations compared to their opinions during former President Donald Trump’s administration. About 77% of Mexicans now say relations between the U.S. and Mexico are good. That’s an increase of 20 percentage points since 2019, during Trump’s presidency, according to Pew’s findings.

As for the economy, about 70% of Mexicans say U.S. investment has helped Mexico’s economy.

Many countries’ economic ratings are getting worse, but Mexico’s gross domestic product increased by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, Pew noted.

Respondents, however, were divided over whether the U.S. takes Mexico’s interests into account when making foreign policy decisions. About 51% said the U.S. does take them into account, while 48% said it doesn’t.