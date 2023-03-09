Mexico looks into possible drug motive for attack on Americans

MATAMOROS, Mexico (NewsNation) — Mexican authorities continued their search for those responsible for the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros,, investigating a possible drug motive for the attack.

Latavia McGee and Eric James Williams survived the attack and have been receiving medical care in the U.S., while the bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown remain inside a state morgue in Mexico. Their remains are expected to be returned to the U.S. as soon as Thursday.

However, there are still questions about why those Americans were in Matamoros. The town is one of the most dangerous along the southern U.S. border, largely due to the ongoing war between the Gulf and Los Zetas cartels.

Initial reports claimed the Americans were traveling down to the area for a medical procedure. But new information has raised questions about a possible connection between the Americans and the kidnapping.

Mexican law enforcement agents said they were investigating the possibility that members of a drug cartel kidnapped the Americans thinking they were encroaching on their turf, according to an internal government document seen by Reuters.

Mexican officials, who said they are pursuing various lines of inquiry, drew up a brief document summarizing the abduction of the Americans and biographical information on them. The metadata of the digital document suggested it was created on Wednesday.

It included their names, birthdays and addresses, and details of criminal records. Among them were convictions for drug-related offenses against Brown and Woodard.

In view of the prior convictions, “It cannot be ruled out that the attack against (the Americans) could be directly linked to drug trafficking operations,” which their assailants believed the Americans could be carrying out, the document said.

A Reuters review of South Carolina state records found that Woodard was convicted five times between 2007 and 2016 of drug crimes. Nearly all were minor offenses, but they included one of manufacturing banned narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Brown was convicted twice in 2015 for possessing small amounts of marijuana or concentrated cannabis, records show.

The records also showed that Williams was convicted in 2017 for the manufacture and distribution of cocaine, though this was not mentioned in the Mexican document seen by Reuters.

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios told the same news conference the four were likely mistaken for somebody else while stressing that other lines of the investigation remained open.

Reuters could not ascertain how a drug gang might have known Americans with drug convictions were arriving in Matamoros.

Mexican sources told NewsNation that the Gulf cartel is in charge of the region and has turned Matamoros into part of a key drug trafficking route for the distribution of cocaine.

There has been a large, heavy police presence since the incident. Two men were arrested earlier Wednesday in Matamoros and brought in for questioning. It’s unknown if those arrests are connected to the kidnapping case.