Migrant boats crash off San Diego coast; 8 dead

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(NewsNation) — At least eight people are dead after two boats carrying migrants crashed off the coast of San Diego.

The boats crashed late Saturday night and thick fog made rescue efforts difficult but officials said eight bodies have been recovered so far.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire and Rescue crews are continuing to search the water for additional victims or survivors of the crash.

A woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday to report that the other vessel had overturned in waves off Blacks Beach, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

“The woman who called stated that the boat that overturned had 15 people on it, but that was just an estimate,” Brahm said.

The LA Times reported an 800 foot debris field on Black Beach, also known as Torrey Pines State Beach. The land is jointly owned by San Diego and the state.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but said often panga style vessels come ashore there.

Border Patrol was notified of the incident. Brahm didn’t know if anyone on the second boat was injured or whether they were apprehended by Border Patrol. It was unclear if any arrests were made and the nationalities of the passengers was unknown.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.