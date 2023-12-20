Migrant crisis overwhelms border agents amid rail bridge closures

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — Federal and state officials at the Eagle Pass, Texas border remain overwhelmed by the unprecedented surge in illegal migrant crossings.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, the Del Rio, Texas sector, which includes Eagle Pass, currently has more than 5,200 migrants in custody in its processing center, exceeding 265% of its capacity.

The Rio Grande Valley sector holds more than 4,800 migrants, surpassing 103% of capacity, while the Tucson, Arizona sector details more than 4,200 migrants, exceeding 160% capacity, CBP reports.

On the other side of the Eagle Pass border in Piedras Negras, Mexico, NewsNation observed an increased presence of Mexican military and state police at some border crossing points. The officials were aiming to deter and block migrants from entering the U.S.

But at a major crossing point on the Piedras Negras border, NewsNation did not see any Mexican authorities. A group of more than 500 migrants crossed the Rio Grande as NewsNation arrived. The migrants navigated through concertina wire and onto American soil.

A Venezuelan migrant was seen crossing the Rio Grande while holding a 2-month-old baby.

Mexican officials confirmed to NewsNation that thousands are en route to Piedras Negras, with some walking for more than 24 hours after being removed from freight trains by Mexican authorities.

NewsNation spoke with Piedras Negras Mayor Norma Treviño González about the economic impact the migrant surge has after the CBP temporarily suspended international railway crossing in El Paso and Eagle Pass for the first time to redirect agents to assist in processing migrants.

With only one international bridge open, truckers heading into the U.S. are enduring long traffic lines for hours. One trucker told NewsNation that he was stuck in this line for more than 13 hours.

CBP is redirecting as many agents as possible to Eagle Pass to help process the thousands of migrants in this area.