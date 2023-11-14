Migrant encounters drop 11% at southern border last month: CBP

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Texas National Guard soldiers stand vigil as asylum seekers wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing from Mexico into the United States on September 30, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Border security and immigration have become major issues in ongoing negotiations to fund the U.S. government. A recent surge in immigrant crossings at the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed authorities. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Migrant encounters along the southern border decreased overall last month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s October report.

Roughly 241,000 people crossed the southern border in October — a decrease of 11% from September. The U.S. saw a total of 309,221 encounters nationwide, with just over 68,000 people breaching the northern and coastal sector border.

The vast majority of migrants crossing into the U.S. have been family units.

“Among CBP’s 240,988 total southwest border encounters in October 2023, encounters of family unit individuals decreased by 14% and encounters of unaccompanied children decreased by 16% from September. Additionally, encounters with single adults also decreased by 7%,” the release said.

Of the total encounters at the southern border, CBP apprehended 188,778 migrants between ports of entry — which is down 14% from September.

The Tucson Sector in Arizona has been leading in migrant encounters over the last few months and saw a 140% increase in crossings in October.

CPB also saw a decrease in Venezuelan migrant encounters. In the second half of October, CBP reported a 65% decrease in Venezuelan encounters compare to the second half of September.

These numbers come as the U.S. has seen a record number of border crossings this fiscal year. CBP reported there have been just under 2.5 million migrant encounters at the southern border in the Fiscal Year 2023.