Migrant encounters up 27% in July at southern border: CBP

People waiting to apply for asylum sleep in front or a sign for the CBP One app as they camp near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(NewsNation) — Migrant encounters at the southern border increased about 27% from June to July, but still remain lower than during the months before the expiration of Title 42, data shows.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 183,503 encounters at the southern border in July. Of these, 10,648 of them were unaccompanied minors, according to a CBP press release.

“We remain vigilant and continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those individuals who do not use lawful pathways or processes, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals,” said Troy A. Miller, a senior official performing the duties of the commissioner.

The number of encounters at the southern border includes migrants who arrived at a port of entry with or without an appointment on the CBP One app.

“While total encounters increased from June to July, encounters of single adults between ports of entry remained flat which is indicative of the success of our work to maximize the use of expedited removal after the end of the Title 42 public health order,” the press release stated.

Recidivism is also down. CBP reported that the rate of individuals encountered with at least one previous encounter in the past year was down 9% in July.

“Every day, the men and women of CBP are rescuing and rendering aid to individuals sent into harm’s way by callous smugglers, while at the same time, increasing seizures of dangerous drugs, and processing high volumes of summer travelers,” Miller said.