‘Everybody’s stressed’: Migrant influx strains US border communities

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — As House Republicans advanced efforts Wednesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, those who live in the area say they’re fed up with government inaction.

As Mayorkas was in the congressional hot seat, the Lukeville port of entry was closed for a short time Wednesday morning due to violence on the Mexican side of the border, according to officials. Sources tell NewsNation that the closure was the result of infighting amongst the Sinaloa cartel that runs operations in the area.

More than 300,000 migrants crossed the southern border in December.

People who spoke with NewsNation say they want to change that as the growing humanitarian crisis strains the resources of small towns.

“Everybody’s tired, everybody’s stressed out. There’s so many people coming in,” said Valeria, a Lukeville resident. “It’s crazy. Everything that you see is true. These people coming in, it’s thousands or more. Everybody wants change; something needs to be done.”

For the time being, both sides agree: The status quo can’t continue, especially during a humanitarian crisis.

“I have nothing against people that want to come here for a better life,” another resident told NewsNation. “You look at our homeless situation, our own people in this country … Portland, San Francisco. It’s horrendous. How do we take care of them and take care of thousands of people — millions — that are going to be coming across the border?”