Migrant from Peru arrested in death of alleged Texas smuggler

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsNation that a suspect in a Texas murder was an undocumented immigrant from Peru.

Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria, 64, was arrested in connection to a homicide on Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vasquez-Santamaria passed through the Eagle Pass sector in May. He was processed and released with a notice to appear virtually at a Florida station in June 2025. The Peru native allegedly provided two different addresses in Tampa and Orlando.

The victim, a U.S. citizen who authorities believe is a smuggler, was found in a home “known to authorities” as a probable stash house, according to NewsNation sources.

This is a developing story.