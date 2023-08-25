A migrant was convicted of illegally entering the U.S. nine times; the latest trying to evade the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant has been sentenced to over three years in prison for illegally entering the United States for the ninth time, Justice Department officials said.

Elvis Cristian Hernandez-Ayala, 37, pleaded guilty on June 1, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to a total of 43 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Morales of Corpus Christi, Texas. Hernandez-Ayala is expected to be deported after he serves his term, Hamdani said.

Court testimony included Hernandez-Ayala’s previous conviction for the sexual assault of another migrant in a stash house.

He was apprehended on April 5 after Border Patrol said he tried to circumvent the checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. He was arrested while walking through a ranch in rural Brooks County.

He has previously been removed from the United States eight times, and was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated, as well as sexual assault, the Justice Department said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.