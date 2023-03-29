Watch: Migrant smuggling caught on live broadcast

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Migrants were being smuggled over the border wall in real time as NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley was reporting live on-air at the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday.

Bradley called out to a man on the fence asking if he was still sending migrants over the fence. The man waved to her no and confirmed that he was done sending them over the wall.

Rodney Scott, who served as the 24th U.S. Border Patrol chief, joined “Morning in America” shortly after Bradley’s live interaction.

Scott, who spent years working on the border, said he’s worked in that area many times.

“Guess what you didn’t see? You didn’t see any United States Border Patrol agents out patrolling the border because of the catch-and-release policies that this administration has put into place and refuses to have conversations about,” Scott said.

