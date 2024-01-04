32 migrants who were abducted near Texas border have been freed

(NewsNation) — The 32 migrants who were abducted by armed men near Mexico’s border with Texas over the weekend were released by their captors, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday.

The incident occurred Saturday when a group of men with guns stopped a bus on the highway connecting the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros. Migrants were forced off the bus before being taken away in five vehicles. Previously, 31 people were thought to be missing, but authorities later discovered there was a baby with the group.

On Wednesday, Mexican authorities said the migrants were rescued, but Thursday, López Obrador clarified that they were let go in the parking lot of a shopping center in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.

The migrants were from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras and Mexico.

Migrant abductions have become big business for criminal gangs, who make an estimated $50 million a year off the kidnappings, the Mexican National Human Rights Commission has said. In 2022, over 2,000 migrants were kidnapped by smuggling gangs and drug cartels.

Former U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte told “NewsNation Now” on Thursday that ransom is just part of the kidnapping problem.

“The cartels try to recruit these migrants to work for them, and if the migrants refuse to go work for them, in many cases, the cartels kill them,” he said.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident over the weekend, according to López Obrador. It’s still unclear which organized crime group is responsible for the abductions.