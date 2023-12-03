Migrants living in makeshift camps near San Diego

(NewsNation) — Migrants from various corners of the globe have established makeshift camps near the southern border, with one such site in Jacumba Hot Springs near San Diego.

Border Patrol agents in this sector are grappling with an unprecedented surge in illegal crossings, hindering their ability to promptly process the influx of migrants, unlike other areas along the border.

NewsNation interviewed migrants residing in these makeshift camps for several days as they patiently awaited processing by overwhelmed Border Patrol agents.

Federal officials are facing challenges in handling the increasing number of migrants crossing illegally in this particular sector, straining already thin resources.

In Southern California, U.S. officials are erecting a new barrier to prevent migrant incursions in the Tijuana River.

To manage the situation, agents assign wristbands with unique numbers to migrants, ensuring orderly processing.

Gabriel, a migrant from Colombia who crossed into the U.S. with his son, has been sleeping in a makeshift tent for three days, still awaiting processing.

The diversity of migrants is striking, with NewsNation encountering individuals from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Syria, China, and Turkey.

As temperatures plummet to the low 20s during the night, migrants use nearby brush to light fires in attempts to stay warm, including children and newborns. Non-profits and volunteers play a crucial role in providing donated food to those in need.

Illegal crossers strategically seek gaps along the border, making their way into the San Diego sector from Tijuana. NewsNation previously reported from Tijuana in early October, shedding light on the alarming presence of armed criminal smugglers, known as narco-coyotes, who have resorted to violence, including killing migrants who fail to pay the cartel for crossing.

Brian Silvas, a resident living on the border in the San Diego sector, expressed concern over the surge in illegal crossings from migrants worldwide. The situation highlights the strain on resources and the urgent need for effective measures to address the complex challenges at the southern border.