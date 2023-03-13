Migrants rush El Paso bridge to enter US

(NewsNation) — Officials had to close a bridge in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday after a crowd of migrants tried to push their way into the U.S.

Many in the crowd believed reports on social media claiming it was a “day of the migrant” celebration and they would be allowed to enter the U.S. Hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants passed through checkpoints on the Mexican side of the border, pushing their way toward the U.S.

Police used what they term “port hardening measures” to stop the crowd, including police in riot gear with barbed wire and barriers being used to block the way across the Paso del Norte bridge.

Customs and Border Protection said they used pepper spray and other crowd control measures to push the group back into Juarez, Mexico. Some in the crowd appeared to be carrying children.

Many of the migrants said they were tired of waiting for their asylum applications to be processed. Many blamed a new app border officials rolled out to help streamline applications. Because of those delays, migrants say they are left to fend for themselves on the streets or in other dangerous situations.

Many have reported difficulty using the new app, which those from Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua are required to use to take part in a humanitarian parole program.

Customs and Border Protection also reported smaller disruptions at other border crossings, which were also stopped using barriers.