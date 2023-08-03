Most Americans disapprove of US agencies immigration handling: Poll

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(NewsNation) — A poll by the Economist and YouGov reveals most Americans are displeased with immigration agencies’ performances, but approve certain actions and management in Texas.

While opinions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s immigration approach are divided, 54% strongly or somewhat approve of his attempt to deter illegal border crossings using floating buoys in the Rio Grande River.

According to the poll, 87% of Republicans are more likely to approve of the barriers compared to 30% of Democrats and 48% of Independents.

Though a large share of Americans approve of Abbott’s actions, 56% would prefer the federal government to police the border rather than individual states.

More Americans, 40%, believe the Texas Rangers do a “good job” at meeting their mission to “deter, detect, and interdict criminal activity” along the Texas-Mexico border.

Other agencies, the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice, received mixed or negative evaluations of their success in meeting their missions.

The poll found 48% of Americans felt the DOJ did a “bad job” of accomplishing its mission to “adjudicate immigration cases by fairly, expeditiously, and uniformly interpreting and administering the Nation’s immigration laws.”

Meanwhile, 38% believe ICE did a “bad job” of meeting its mission to “protect America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws.”