(NewsNation) — National Guard troops have been deployed to New York City’s homeless shelters and complexes in order to deal with the influx of migrants who have been bused into the city from the southern border.

The city confirmed to NewsNation’s Dray Clark that the troops have stepped in to support the city’s emergency response to assist with the migrant surge at homeless shelters throughout the city. City officials say Guard members will not be providing security operations, nor will they be involved in any case management services with the migrants.

More than 17,000 asylum seekers overall have arrived in the city since April, according to a news release from earlier this month.

The busing began in spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers. New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this month declared a state of emergency over the influx.

During a 15-minute address streamed from City Hall earlier this month, Adams said New York City’s budget is expected to take a $1 billion hit by the end of the fiscal year because of the influx.

“We need help, and we need it now,” said Adams during the address as he declared a state of emergency.

A massive migrant shelter built on nearby Randall’s Island opened two weeks ago and is designed to house single, adult men who have been sent on chartered buses from the border states to New York City.

