(NewsNation) — There have been two record fentanyl busts in New York just this week, where officials seized 300,000 fentanyl pills and more than 20 pounds of powder fentanyl. Officials said it shows just how common the drug is becoming on the streets across America, especially because of its bright, colorful appearance.

In Arizona, Border Patrol officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized 430,000 fentanyl pills, with 44,000 of these pills being a new variation of what is being called “rainbow fentanyl.” It is a new variation of fentanyl due to all the different colors combined together. Officers also discovered 7.4 pounds of fentanyl powder and 14.4 pounds of heroin in the same bust.

This bust brings the total to nearly 6.4 million pills and more than 57 pounds of fentanyl powder seized since Aug. 1 at that single port of entry in Nogales by CBP officers.

NewsNation spoke with addiction medicine specialist Dr. James Besante about the drug and what everyone should know, and while the timing is convenient, he doesn’t believe that this version of rainbow fentanyl is meant to target children during this Halloween season.

However, Besante does warn that younger people could come across this drug and take it not knowing exactly what it is.

“This is definitely going to cause alarm for parents. Understandably, the overdose risk is huge in this country right now and it’s only getting worse. We know that young people are experimenting and using drugs. So you want to open up honest lines of communication that are non-judgmental with your children. If you are worried, the most important thing to do is seek the help of an expert,” Besante said.

He also said it’s important to educate your kids on the many variations of this drug, especially now that there is this new version of rainbow fentanyl. Besante also said it’s important for people and kids to understand that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. In comparison, that’s just like a couple of grains of salt.

Besante relayed the importance of having Narcan, or Naloxone — the overdose reversal drug — on hand. Most pharmacies will cover it if the consumer has insurance, and it doesn’t require a prescription.