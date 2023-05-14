Homeless vets booted out of hotels to accommodate migrants

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — More than two dozen U.S. military veterans were kicked to the curb this weekend by hotels in suburban New York City, completely uprooting their lives.

This comes after a busload of 60 migrants were sent to the town of Newsburgh by the request of Mayor Eric Adams. The Crossroads Hotel in Newsburgh is just one of multiple hotels reportedly booting homeless veterans out to accommodate incoming migrants.

It’s reported these hotels make close to $190 a night housing migrants compared to nearly $90 a night housing veterans.

Not only are the veterans out on the streets, but several wedding parties are reportedly scrambling to find new venues or canceling their weddings altogether after the same hotels chose to last minute lodge migrants rather than wedding party guests.

NewsNation has reached out to The Crossroads Hotel in Newsburgh, New York’s Middletown’s Super 8 Motel and Hampton Inn, but they all have declined to comment.