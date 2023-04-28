NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants FEMA to ban migrant busing

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pleading with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ban migrant busing.

Cities in border states have been busing migrants to other states as they say they’re being overwhelmed by a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. Sanctuary cities, which have laws protecting undocumented immigrants, have been particularly targeted by politicians like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has bragged about sending thousands of migrants to such cities.

Adams suggested some states use federal funds to help with the cost of busing. According to the New York Post, Adams suggested FEMA ban the practice in an internal budget meeting. In April, thousands of asylum seekers have been sent to New York City alone, with 1,300 arriving from Monday through Wednesday of this week.

Adams has already asked the federal government for help covering the cost of sheltering migrants. FEMA has not confirmed if any states are using federal funds to support busing migrants.