Ohio State student dead after spring break in Mexico

Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

(NewsNation) — An American college student was found dead while on spring break in Mexico, amid the State Departments’ warnings to avoid the country due to violence.

Henry Meacock was a student at Ohio State University, visiting Mexico earlier this week for spring break, according to reports.

The university confirmed his death but exact details of when, where and how Meacock died have not been released.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” OSU said in a statement. The university is also directing students to the counseling center for support.

Thousands of students are still going to Mexico to for spring break.

Another student is on life support at a Florida hospital after being airlifted out of Mexico.

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, traveled to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month to celebrate spring break with her friends.

Burke said she had a headache, lay down, but was unable to wake up, according to her friends. She was taken to a Mexican hospital and later flown back to the U.S. for treatment after her family raised $142,000 in days with a GoFundMe campaign.

Sources told NewsNation Burke suffers from a genetic condition that causes her brain to hemorrhage, a condition she has had before her trip to Mexico.

The FBI is still looking for the three Americans who went missing last month and investigating the killings of another two.