Probe launched into legality of migrant bus operations

Texas Army National Guard members look on as migrants board a bus after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing following the end of Title 42 on on May 12, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (NewsNation) — The U.S. federal government is relocating migrants to undisclosed transport hubs without their consent, leaving them unaware of their final destination.

Irrespective of immigration opinions, U.S. Border Patrol has processed and released these migrants. Under the Biden administration, migrants are legally present in the U.S. while awaiting asylum case outcomes. Despite this, they appear to lack awareness of their rights and are complying with orders.

Migrants are compelled to disembark from Border Patrol vehicles to transfer onto another bus arranged by an NGO and Pima County Emergency Management. At dropoff sites in Douglas, no NGO representatives were present, and one man NewsNation spoke with was unaware of his option to decline to take the bus.

NewsNation’s Border Report team followed two buses that departed Thursday morning from the Douglas Visitor Center transporting about 100 migrants to Tuscon, to Casa Alitas, one of the largest NGOs along the southern border run by Catholic Community Services.

In response to an email inquiry regarding the coordination and consent of transporting migrants from the border to Tucson, the COO said, “I was advised that you attempted to enter one of our shelter facilities today. Please do not make any further efforts to do so. All of our shelter sites are closed to the media and the public.”

However, NewsNation’s Border Report team never exited their vehicle or breached the fence line.

According to Pima County Emergency Management, this operation is funded through reimbursement from FEMA, which includes taxpayer dollars.

NewsNation sent emails to the Department of Homeland Security and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, and is awaiting a response from Casa Alitas.

All of this comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have bused migrants, moving them throughout the country, stating that the migrants voluntarily boarded those buses.

It also comes as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee later this month regarding his handling of the southern border.