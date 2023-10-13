Ramaswamy draws parallels between Israel, US-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s message at the U.S.-Mexico border wasn’t subtle: If it can happen in Israel, it can happen anywhere.

The longshot GOP candidate used his appearance at the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, to highlight what he believes is a national security threat to the United States.

“The concern I have in this country is look, there were just two Lebanese people here (at the U.S.-Mexico border) yesterday. The number of people that have come in as special interest aliens to the tune of 70,000 over the last year from Middle Eastern countries,” said Ramaswamy.

“So I think there are real dangers here in the homeland. We’re not securing the homeland. We’re looking abroad without feeling, without actually doing the job of protecting Americans on American soil.”

During his visit, Ramaswamy voiced support for Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s buoys in the Rio Grande. The 1,000-foot-long buoy barrier has been floating in the river for the past three months and has been a subject of dispute for roughly the same duration.

The Biden and Abbott administrations are currently battling in court over the future of the buoys.

Ramaswamy also advocated for completing the construction of the border wall. Without offering specifics, he wants to shut down the criminal organizations that smuggle undocumented individuals into the U.S.

“Well, the first thing is, I do consider them (Mexican cartels) terrorists. Freeze their assets and seal the southern border,” he said. “Everything else has to come from sealing the border that we’re standing on right now. This is not a technical challenge.”