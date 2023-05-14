Rep: Hotels booting vets, housing migrants ‘about the money’

(NewsNation) — Homeless veterans were reportedly booted from New York City area hotels over the weekend to accommodate migrants. New York state Rep. Brian Maher says it’s “about the money” for the hotels and he’s “embarrassed by the irresponsibility” of the government in this situation.

The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh is reportedly just one of multiple hotels kicking veterans to the curb to make more money each night by housing city-sponsored migrants instead.

Maher told “NewsNation Prime” host Natasha Zouves that a few days before buses of migrants arrived in New York City, three Orange County hotels reached out to homeless veterans temporarily housed there through the YIT Foundation and informed them they have one day to vacate their rooms.

“Mind you, these are 20 homeless veterans who are trying to reintegrate back into society, all combat veterans, all served our country honorably, given one day to vacate,” Maher told Zouves.

Maher believes it “all could’ve been avoided” if government officials had better communication and preparation.

“These veterans have been through enough. As much as we want to allow legal asylum seekers to have the freedom to come here and state their case and be a part of our great country, it cannot come at the expense of our veterans,” Maher said.

He continued: “We are embarrassed by the irresponsibility of the federal government, the state of New York, the city of New York. We want them (veterans) to know we’ve got their backs.”

Maher said he has spoken with New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office about the matter. He said they are “completely overwhelmed” with finding housing for asylum seekers.

Searching for ways to find shelter for migrants, New York City is turning to vacant hotels. The Holiday Inn near Manhattan’s Financial District closed months ago.

Attorneys for the 50-story, 500-room hotel said reopening as a city-sponsored shelter is bringing in “substantially more revenue” than normal operations.

“They rent out every room at the hotel at a certain price every night,” the attorney told The Associated Press.

The city is also expected to reopen the historic Roosevelt Hotel in the coming weeks to provide as many as 1,000 rooms for migrants.

Adams said the city has asked for assistance from state and federal governments.

“New York City has now cared for more than 65,000 asylum seekers — already opening up over 140 emergency shelters and eight large-scale humanitarian relief centers in addition to this one to manage this national crisis,” Adams said in a statement announcing the Roosevelt decision.

For now, all the displaced veterans connected to the YIT Foundation have been placed into a new hotel. Maher said the community is quickly coming together to help the veterans with encouraging cards, care packages and hot meals, but the experience has left an impact on the veterans involved.

“We had an Afghanistan veteran who recently just got out of the military, Army eight and a half years in. He was there when we pulled out of Afghanistan. He was an interpreter and saw some things that are going to stay with him for the rest of his life,” Maher said. “He had a situation with someone he was staying with and it didn’t work out, so he ended up in a shelter.”

Maher explained that the foundation worked with him and developed a relationship to help him.

“So, to develop that trust, to develop that temporary assistance, get them in a hotel before we find them permanent housing, and then job training and financial literacy, then to break that trust in such a short period of time – It risks losing that connection to that veteran and potentially having something awful happen,” Maher said.

Maher expects matters to get worse before they get better. NewsNation has reached out to The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, New York’s Middletown’s Super 8 Motel and Hampton Inn but they all have declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.