GOP border bill still includes controversial asylum language

(NewsNation) — Republican House leaders say they plan to bring strong border legislation to the floor in May that includes language allowing the Secretary of Homeland Security to halt all legal asylum claims if DHS deems there to be a crisis at the border.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) confirmed to NewsNation Thursday that the asylum language is included in the bill, although added that he doesn’t think current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would use that authority.

While GOP House leadership tells NewsNation all Republicans are on board with this provision of the bill, moderates are telling a different story.

At a news conference on Thursday, though, lawmakers said they are confident that a border security package they plan to bring to the floor in just a few weeks will pass.

“We put together what we believe is the strongest immigration enforcement legislation ever,” Jordan said at the conference.

Along with asylum, other topics the legislation deals with are E-verify, parole authority, visa overstay issues, and unaccompanied migrant children, Jordan said.

This all comes as Title 42, a COVID-19-era border policy, is set to end.

Title 42, which expires on May 11, was a provision in the 1944 Public Health Service Act allowing the federal government to ban people from entering the country in the case of a pandemic. In March 2020, as infections began to rise from the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted the rule under former President Donald Trump.

Officials say, though, that security will be maintained as they go back to processing migrants under Title 8. Those who cross the border unlawfully are subject to criminal consequences, such as deportation and a five-year ban on reentering the United States, with Title 8.

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open, and will not be open after May 11,” Mayorkas stressed at a press conference Thursday.