Rio Bravo mayor opposes Texas border wall plan

(NewsNation) — Texas is moving forward with plans to build a multimillion-dollar border wall — at least a section of it — but residents in the Rio Bravo community aren’t on board with the plan.

The town sits on the Rio Grande, which famously separates the U.S. from Mexico, and is a crossing area for a lot of immigrants who seek to enter the country illegally.

The agency overseeing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border wall project has contracted a company to build the 9-mile stretch of wall at an estimated cost of $224 million.

Rio Bravo landowners are being offered up to $30,000 each for sections of the riverfront land in order to move ahead with the project.

However, Rio Bravo Mayor Amanda Aguero isn’t on board with the state’s plan.

“I honestly think that our people deserve the right to at least be asked,” Aguero said that she found out about the wall plan through concerned residents who were offered money for their land.

On “Morning in America,” Aguero questioned why the state didn’t approach her about the plan to begin with, nor did they ask her community their thoughts on border security.

She said she doesn’t want the wall because she doesn’t want her children or residents to feel like they are living in a prison, or confined space.

For many, the river lies in their backyards, and to cover it up would create a feeling of entrapment.

“We have people that enjoy the river,” Aguero said. Not only are residents concerned about their property values, but they’re also concerned as to why there’s no previous communication from the state and why they weren’t previously informed about a possible border wall.

Aguero also said there are other ways that the state can spend the enormous amount of money that would be spent on the wall, including hiring law enforcement officers and increasing security.

“I am more than sure that a wall is not going to fix this because, if I’m not mistaken, the wall is going to have gaps. They will go around the gaps and they will get in eventually,” she said.

The mayor said that her residents deserve to have somebody come and speak to them and ask them if this is even a solution they agree with.

“We’ve approached the residents, and we’ve knocked on doors to see if they have been approached. They said that they haven’t. But if that were the case, they would not do it only because they said yes, it’s a lot of money, but they wouldn’t want their children to be living in a jail type of city. That’s how they project this issue,” Aguero said.