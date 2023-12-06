San Diego County approves $3M to shelter thousands of migrants

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — San Diego County recently approved $3 million in funding to help thousands of migrants who have been struggling to find shelter.

County officials say they want to see those funds spent on migrant services as the city struggles with sheltering the 44,000 individuals who have been released into the city by Customs and Border Patrol agents since September.

Local officials told NewsNation that the influx of thousands of migrants is making the city’s homeless situation even more difficult to manage. The county says that without federal assistance, it is depending on nonprofit organizations to help house and care for migrants.

While eventually approving the funds, county board members had different views.

“While it’s not the best solution, it helps my constituents,” said County Board Supervisor Joel Anderson.

“I agree this work should be done — by the federal government,” said fellow Supervisor Jim Desmond, who voted no.

The millions of dollars will go to nonprofit organizations that provide services to migrants such as meals, temporary housing and travel assistance to their final destination.

County officials in October held a similar vote authorizing $3 million in county funds to be allocated for migrant services.

Some nonprofits and others in opposition, however, say the fiscal contractor of those funds missed the mark. They allege that at least one local nonprofit was not transparent about their spending of that $3 million. Critics claim that not enough funds were going toward helping migrants.

Mauricio Torre, the vice president of program operations for South Bay Community Services, defended the organization and its practices but declined an interview.