Soldiers sent to secure border charged with human smuggling

(NewsNation) — Two soldiers deployed to help secure the southern border and curb human smuggling are now accused of committing that very crime.

The soldiers were sent to Texas from Louisiana under the Department of Defense.

In two separate incidents, Desmon Braxton, 22, and Diamond Lampton, 27, were arrested last week in Kinney County. During a traffic stop, Braxton claimed she was transporting a friend, who turned out to be an undocumented individual from Ecuador, according to the report.

Hours later, Lampton tried to evade law enforcement. Rather than stopping, she pulled over, allowing two undocumented individuals to bail out before accelerating again, initiating a pursuit with a deputy.

Lampton eventually crashed and was taken into custody. The undocumented individuals were never found.

A Kinney County sheriff says it is disheartening to see military members involved in what he calls treason.

“I think it is an act of treason. Because you’re helping an unknown individual come into the United States, for an unknown reason, for a price,” Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe said. “To all active duty military personnel, please please please don’t get wrapped up in this, because it’s not going to come out good.”

Kinney County has previously struggled to hold women due to a lack of facilities, so both women were released on a personal recognizance bond with a court date set where they will face felony charges, according to Coe.

As for consequences within the military, the sheriff says they will likely be dishonorably discharged after facing an internal trial within the military.

The Department of Defense has not responded to NewsNation’s request for a comment on the situation.

Though the military tends to keep things confidential in these matters, this kind of situation has happened in the past.

Back in 2005, a massive ring of national guardsmen was busted for human smuggling. One expert says some in these positions are taking advantage of their service.

“Not only were they leaning on their service, I think they would lean on some of their training. You know, I don’t know what kind of training some of these individuals have received, it could be surveillance training, or whatever it may be,” said Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council. “So they realize, ‘Hey, if I do things a certain way, maybe I won’t raise those red flags where people are gonna think something’s up.'”

Del Cueto told NewsNation that deploying people to the southern border to secure it creates the opportunity for corruption, as these individuals can apply their training and education in the area directly to schemes.

With more people deployed to address the crisis, more opportunity for corruption arises, according to Coe.