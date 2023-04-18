Mayorkas: Border crossing ‘surge’ expected when Title 42 ends

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Mayorkas testified on the Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request and took questions on a range of topics including the U.S. northern and southern borders. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Migrant encounters between southwest border ports were down last month compared to the year prior, but U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas expects an influx in crossings as Title 42 winds down.

With the COVID-era health policy Title 42 on its last leg, Mayorkas on Tuesday said he expects to see a “surge” in migrant crossings, and that the department would be sending resources to the southern border and beyond.

“The overarching approach of this administration is not only to invest in the countries of origin given the reasons why people flee their homes… What we are doing is building lawful pathways so individuals do not need to place their lives and their safety in the hands of ruthless smugglers…” Mayorkas said.

Title 42, the COVID-19-era public health policy that limited asylum entrees into U.S., is set to expire on May 11. The policy allowed law enforcement to turn away migrants at the border as the nation grappled with COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people Customs and Border Protection officials encountered entering the U.S. between ports of entry increased 25% from February to March. That figure is down 23% compared to March 2022, marking the lowest seasonal increase in two years.

It’s typical to see an increase in crossings from February to March as winter weather subsides, CBP said in a news release.

The combined number of border patrol encounters and noncitizens who were processed at ports of entry also was up nearly 23% from March to February. About 46% of total encounters were processed for expulsion under Title 42.

Last month, 27,783 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans were paroled into the U.S. through a different program established for Venezuelans in October. President Joe Biden later expanded those practices to incorporate people of three additional nationalities who commonly migrate to the U.S.

Since then, the number of weekly average encounters between ports of entry with people from those countries declined by 72%, according to CBP.

At the same time, drug seizures by weight increased by 30% in March compared to February. Cocaine saw the biggest increase at 128%, followed by fentanyl at 25%.

Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen are among DHS’ anti-drug-smuggling efforts. Together, they’ve helped seize 5,000 pounds of fentanyl in one month, according to CBP.