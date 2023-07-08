Texas border agents recover 13 migrant bodies in a week

(NewsNation) — Border Patrol agents have seen an uptick in daily apprehensions across the southern border in the past three weeks as migrants try to cross into the U.S. in brutal heat.

Agents made over 200 heat-related rescues in the last week at the border, according to agents. Officials also reported over 100 migrants died from the heat, with agents recovering 13 dead migrants in the past week alone.

Saturday morning, agents in the Del Rio Sector provided medical care to a migrant child suffering from dehydration in the south Texas heat, which hit the triple digits. Migrant children are often abandoned by human smugglers and left alone to survive the extreme conditions without food or water.

Officials also report an uptick in drownings in the Rio Grande River as migrants attempt to swim across it into the U.S. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells NewsNation that state troopers have recovered four migrant bodies, including one of an infant, in the past week.

Despite the dangerous heat and brutal conditions at the southern border, migrants tell NewsNation they are willing to risk their lives to make it into the U.S. after living in dangerous Mexican border towns for months.

After trying for months to schedule an asylum interview on the government-run CBP One app, migrants say their patience has run out.

A group of Venezuelan migrants attempting to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, was seen with a 9-month-old baby in the Rio Grande, desperate to find a way onto American soil.

To deter and block migrants from crossing the river, Texas has begun to install its new floating barrier on the Rio Grande. Large orange buoys were unloaded from trailers in Eagle Pass and the 1,000-foot-long floating barrier will be installed in the middle of the river.

Texas officials say the floating barrier will essentially work as a border wall for the river and will stop migrants from reaching the border. It will cost the state an estimated $1 million.