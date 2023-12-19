Texas dealing with border ‘the wrong way:’ Ex-ICE director

(NewsNation) — Former acting ICE director John Sandweg criticized a new Texas bill that grants local law enforcement the authority to arrest migrants who cross the border, asserting the law’s intention seemed more focused on political attention than addressing the root causes of the issue.

“From an effectiveness perspective, it’s really not going to do much to solve the current problem,” Sandweg stated, emphasizing the border situation is a result of systemic failures in investing in border security and the asylum system.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas challenging the bill. The legal action comes amid a growing debate over the effectiveness and potential ramifications of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial move.

Sandweg also expressed understanding for Texas’s frustration, acknowledging the unprecedented crisis at the border with record-breaking numbers of migrants.

Sandweg questioned the practicality of local authorities enforcing the law, citing concerns about overwhelming workloads and potential racial profiling. He highlighted the diversion of resources from public safety cases to low-level economic migrants.

“One is it diverts resources away from public safety cases. They only have so many prosecutors, so many judges available, so much jail space, so many investigators,” Sandweg explained, emphasizing the potential chilling effect on communities’ cooperation with law enforcement.

Sandweg proposed a solution involving a surge in resources, with an influx of immigration judges and asylum officers to expedite the legal process. He argued a swift resolution would act as a deterrent.

When discussing alternatives, Sandweg mentioned the Senate’s consideration of streamlining the process, potentially eliminating certain steps to expedite deportations. He cautiously noted that the devil is in the details, awaiting the Senate’s plan for a comprehensive evaluation.

Texas is one of several border states that has been dealing with an influx of migrants and has instituted numerous policies to try to combat the issue. Those include busing migrants to other states and building barriers along the border.

Eagle Pass, Texas, observed record-breaking levels of illegal crossings on Monday, with more than 4,000 migrants crossing into the area in a single day, with an additional 4,000 migrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody. Border Patrol agents have described this to NewsNation as the worst migrant surge they’ve ever experienced in Eagle Pass.

NewsNation’s Jorge Ventura and Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.