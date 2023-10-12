A new border wall? Texas installs fencing along New Mexico border

FILE: This photo from Jan 14, 2020, shows the border wall system in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which Republican Yvette Herrel won during the Nov. 3, 2020 election. (CBP)

(NewsNation) — Texas is expanding border security with new fencing. But the latest construction isn’t along the southern border, but along the state’s border with New Mexico.

Texas National Guard members were seen installing razor wire along the Rio Grande River north of El Paso, Texas. The area around El Paso is fortified with fencing and wire as the city continues to grapple with an influx of migrants.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he had ordered the action.

“Migrants are entering New Mexico illegally then crossing into Texas,” he wrote.

Abbott’s border initiative, dubbed Operation Lone Star, has also included empty shipping containers along the border with Mexico and creating a barrier made of floating buoys. The state is currently in court after the Biden administration sued over the floating barrier.

Texas has also sent 50,000 migrants to sanctuary cities, including New York and Chicago, which are struggling to deal with the number of people sent from border states.

Recently, President Joe Biden announced construction of new barriers on the southern border in Texas, going back on a campaign promise that no more border wall construction would happen under his administration.