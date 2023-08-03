Texas man sentenced to 10 years for human smuggling operation

(NewsNation) — A judge sentenced a Houston man to 10 years in federal prison for organizing a human smuggling ring to bring non-citizens into the interior of the U.S.

Charles Lee Smith was arrested and charged after an investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations Houston.

The investigation found Smith worked from February through September of 2021 to recruit others to illegally transport non-citizens from Laredo, Texas to San Antonio, Houston and other cities. Smith paid for vehicles used in the operation and paid for travel expenses and lodging for the drivers.

Smith supervised the smuggling of 182 people, including six unaccompanied minors. Prior to that, in 2020, Smith had been stopped for personally transporting three non-citizens, after which he began recruiting other people to drive.

In one incident, Smith hired Brandon Joseph Bartholomew, paying him $10,000 to transport semi-truck loads of people from Laredo to Houston, making multiple trips per week. When stopped at a border patrol checkpoint, Bartholomew told authorities he was hauling rice and beans, showing fraudulent documentation.

When authorities inspected the truck, they found 49 unlawfully present people from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. The temperature inside the trailer was 91 degrees. Bartholomew was sentenced to 33 months in prison for the crime in 2022.

Smith pleaded guilty to all charges in his case in December of 2021. He is currently in custody and will ultimately be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.