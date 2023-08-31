Texas National Guard spied on migrants, investigation shows

Texas National Guard are seen practicing maneuvers on April 7, 2022, near Anzalduas Park in Mission, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

(NewsNation) — An investigation by the Military Times and Texas Tribune showed Texas National Guardsmen infiltrated WhatsApp groups to spy on migrants in violation of rules that prohibit state-run spy operations.

A whistleblower complaint sparked the investigation, which uncovered the activities of an intelligence directorate attached to Operation Lone Star. The mission was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state-run mission, deploying state National Guard troops who are typically used for short-term missions on long-term, military-style operation at the border.

The investigation found that personnel with the directorate had secretly infiltrated invite-only WhatsApp groups used by migrants and smugglers, and that one team allegedly sent classified FBI intelligence to other Texas National Guard members in violation of federal secrecy laws.

The Texas Military Department’s inspector general investigated the activities and concluded the investigation in September 2022 but has not shared a final report.

Four officers received administrative discipline for the operations but, according to the reporting, alleged they were set up to take the fall despite having raised concerns about the mission with top leaders. Both said they faced pressure to track criminal activity and groups in Mexico to determine where migrants would be crossing into the U.S.

National Guard Bureau regulations ban personnel on state active duty from doing national security foreign intelligence work and from using tradecraft from the Department of Defense.

Three reports were made to state officials regarding the questionable activity, beginning in December 2021, eventually leading to the inspector general’s investigation. The intelligence directorate was disbanded in fall 2022, but it wasn’t until May 2023 that the disciplined officers had administrative flags on their records.

Rep. Joaquin Castor, D-Texas, and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, also a Democrat, have called for a Justice Department investigation after the news outlets published their investigation. The lawmakers expressed concern that without clear guidance, other states could deploy intelligence personnel on questionable missions to enforce controversial laws.

The Justice Department has already launched at least two investigations into Operation Lone Star, one regarding potential civil rights violations. The federal government has also sued Texas over a floating barrier in the Rio Grande.

Read the full investigation here.