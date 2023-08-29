Texas National Guardsman allegedly shot man across Mexican border

(NewsNation) — A member of the Texas Army National Guard discharged his weapon during a “border-related” incident on Saturday evening in South El Paso, according to the Texas Military Department.

The individual who was shot has been identified as Darwin Jose Garcia, from the state of Veracruz.

Mexican news outlet ‘El Diaro’ reports that Garcia claimed he was practicing a sport on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande on Saturday night, while a group of migrants were crossing the river. He claims that he heard gunshots and soon realized he had been hit.

However, sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that Garcia allegedly assaulted a group of migrants with a knife as they attempted to cross the river, and that’s when the National Guardsmen fired at Garcia.

Garcia’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at Juarez Hospital before being discharged, according to per Mexican news outlet LaVerdad.

“A National Guard servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident, Texas Military Department wrote in a statement. “The incident is under investigation. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.”

The Border Network of Human Rights has called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate, the immediate removal of all Texas National Guard troops and DPS troopers from border communities, and for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star to cease.

“We are deeply appalled by the actions of the Texas National Guard, which under Abbott’s leadership has continued to usurp federal authority and unleash unnecessary chaos at our southern border. The use of disproportionate lethal force is the result of the disastrous Operation Lone Star,” BNHR Executive Director Fernando García said in a statement.

