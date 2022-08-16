To fill border gap, Arizona stacking shipping containers

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Arizona has begun moving in shipping containers to close a gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma.

Local officials said repeated, unfulfilled promises by the Biden administration prompted the move, which began friday.

Border Patrol agents told NewsNation’s Ali Bradley that 400 migrants crossed into Yuma on Tuesday morning.

One of them, a distraught woman, was directed to Border Patrol agents who assisted her.

