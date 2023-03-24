Border encounters with unaccompanied children tick upward

A migrant carries a child at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, late Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The U.S. government continues to report large numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with an increase in adult crossers. But families and unaccompanied children are still arriving in dramatic numbers despite the weather changing in the Rio Grande Valley registering hotter days and nights. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(NewsNation) — Officials encountered nearly 11,000 unaccompanied minors at the nation’s southwest border in February — 16% more than in the previous month.

Still, the number of single children encountered at the southwest border for fiscal year 2023 are on par with the same five-month period in 2022. That year saw a record 152,057 unaccompanied minors at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is required to provide care for unaccompanied children who are encountered at the border.

Nearly 133,000 migrant children entered the U.S. government shelter system in fiscal year 2022, according to federal numbers obtained by CBS in October. That’s also a record number, surpassing the previous year’s 122,000.

As of mid-December, 10,775 unaccompanied migrant children remained in government care, with about a 28-day average length of stay, according to DHHS.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported more than 100 unaccompanied minors, mostly from Guatemala, were found inside an abandoned trailer in eastern Mexico.

Another 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, and 28 family members from Guatemala and El Salvador, were also found in the trailer, Reuters reported, citing the National Migration Institute.

Guatemalans represent the largest share of unaccompanied minors, accounting for 39% of encounters, according to CBP.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector in particular sees the most unaccompanied children, about 40% of encounters this year to date.