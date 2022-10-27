Venezuelan migrants move camp to banks of Rio Grande

(NewsNation) — A migrant camp of approximately 250 people from Venezuela is now set up in Mexico on the other side of the Rio Grande from El Paso, and the migrants say they plan to stay there until the U.S. lets them in.

The migrants said that they don’t want to be a burden to Mexico, but they do want the Biden administration to do an about-face on that Oct. 12 decision to expel those who walk across the border under that Title 42 Public Health order.

NewsNation affiliate Border Report reported that these migrants were offered jobs, food and shelter, but started setting up camp along the levee in Juarez after officials told them sleeping on the streets near the International Bridge was not an option.

Now some of the migrants said that they were afraid they’d be taken into custody and repatriated, which is sent back to their home country, while others did not want to be relocated far from the U.S. border and the International Bridge.

In a statement, a US Border Patrol spokesman said, “In coordination with our partners with the government of Mexico, we continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all migrants who enter our custody.”

Border Patrol said the El Paso sector has averaged nearly 2,000 migrant encounters since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

Along the southern border, temperatures have begun to drop in Arizona and El Paso to the low 40s. Shelters that are partnered with the city are offering space to those Venezuelan migrants out of concern for their safety and health, especially with worsening temperatures and elements.

NewsNation affiliate Border Report contributed to this report.