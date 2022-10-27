Venezuelan migrants move camp to banks of Rio Grande
NewsNation) — A migrant camp of approximately 2 50 people from Venezuela is now set up in Mexico on the other side of the Rio Grande from El Paso, and the migrants say they plan to stay there until the U.S. lets them in.
The migrants said that they don’t want to be a burden to Mexico, but they do want the
Biden administration to do an about-face on that Oct. 12 decision to expel those who walk across the border under that Title 42 Public Health order.
NewsNation affiliate
Border Report reported that these migrants were offered jobs, food and shelter, but started setting up camp along the levee in Juarez after officials told them sleeping on the streets near the International Bridge was not an option.
Now some of the migrants said that they were afraid they’d be taken into custody and repatriated, which is sent back to their home country, while others did not want to be relocated far from the U.S. border and the International Bridge.
In a statement, a US Border Patrol spokesman said, “In coordination with our partners with the government of Mexico, we continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all migrants who enter our custody.”
Border Patrol said the El Paso sector has averaged
nearly 2,000 migrant encounters since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1.
Along the southern border,
temperatures have begun to drop in Arizona and El Paso to the low 40s. Shelters that are partnered with the city are offering space to those Venezuelan migrants out of concern for their safety and health, especially with worsening temperatures and elements.
NewsNation affiliate Border Report contributed to this report.
TOPSHOT – Venezuelan migrants stand in front of the US Border Patrol operations post across the Rio Bravo river, (or Rio Grande river, as it is called in the US), in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on October 25, 2022. – Thousands of Venezuelans are trying to reach the United States in hope for a new life but earlier this month the US announced a new program granting legal entry to 24,000 people from the crisis-wracked country while deporting all those who cross through the border with Mexico illegally. The agreement between the US and Mexico would allow 24,000 Venezuelans to enter the United States if they can prove they have sponsorship, and only if they fly into the country. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)