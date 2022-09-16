(NewsNation) — Dash camera footage obtained by NewsNation shows firsthand how a seemingly normal traffic stop can turn into a human smuggling bust.

Earlier this week, NewsNation received dashcam video of human smuggling vehicle chases in Texas. But even routine stops can reveal smuggling, as well.

One video from the Texas Department of Safety shows an incident that took place weeks ago in Kinney County, Texas. A driver was stopped for a traffic violation on the highway when troopers took a closer look, questioned the driver and opened the vehicle. Inside, 16 migrants were being smuggled.

Another out of La Pryor, Texas, shows 14 migrants being smuggled in one unit.

Officials told NewsNation they have encountered migrants from over 160 countries on the border this fiscal year.