Video shows how traffic stops become human smuggling busts

Border Report

Posted: | Updated:

(NewsNation) — Dash camera footage obtained by NewsNation shows firsthand how a seemingly normal traffic stop can turn into a human smuggling bust.

Earlier this week, NewsNation received dashcam video of human smuggling vehicle chases in Texas. But even routine stops can reveal smuggling, as well.

One video from the Texas Department of Safety shows an incident that took place weeks ago in Kinney County, Texas. A driver was stopped for a traffic violation on the highway when troopers took a closer look, questioned the driver and opened the vehicle. Inside, 16 migrants were being smuggled.

Another out of La Pryor, Texas, shows 14 migrants being smuggled in one unit.

Officials told NewsNation they have encountered migrants from over 160 countries on the border this fiscal year.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022