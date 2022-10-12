Volunteer helps migrants, fights stigma at border

(NewsNation) — As hundreds of migrants make their way through the Yuma, Arizona, border gap, there is one constant present.

Fernando Quiroz is a volunteer at the Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley said she has seen Quiroz volunteering every single day she has been at the border gap. Quiroz has been handing out water and granola, talking with migrants and cleaning up the area.

Quiroz said he is the son of immigrants and he works to restore the dignity of the land and preserve the dignity of the migrants.

“You know there’s a saying my mom used to always tell me you know, they said, ‘sé el cambio que quieres ver en el mundo.’ You have to be the change you want to see in this world. So this is my way of seeing the change,” Quiroz said. “We’re better than this. We are still a country of immigrants, of a country of faith. They’re good people.”

You can see more of Bradley’s Border Report in the player above.