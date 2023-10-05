‘Walls and waivers go together’: Ex-acting ICE head

(NewsNation) — In a notable reversal, President Joe Biden’s head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, revealed plans Thursday to construct 20 miles of border wall in Texas.

Ron Vitiello, a former Border Patrol chief, views this shift as a positive step forward by the Biden administration.

“This isn’t Joe Biden’s wall, it wasn’t Donald Trump’s wall, it wasn’t Bill Clinton’s wall when they started building it in 1993. This is what agents on the ground need to be successful,” Vitiello said on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

The U.S.-Mexico border has the distinction of being labeled the world’s deadliest migration route by the United Nations. Alarming data from the U.N.’s migration agency reveals that last year alone, over 1,400 migrants either died or disappeared during their treacherous journeys.

Vitiello stressed the decision to exercise the environmental waiver for the wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border is based on input from Border Patrol agents and field personnel.

In September, over 200,000 migrants crossed illegally.

Democratic mayors and governors have criticized President Biden for not doing enough to address the ongoing challenges.

“We had a historic agreement with Mexico for the migrant protection protocols. Was it perfect? No, but it didn’t end the cycle of apprehending large numbers of people who come across the border illegally, contrary to U.S. law, and then releasing many of them,” Vitiello said.

Vitiello proposed leveraging Mexico’s cooperation through initiatives like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

“You have to have leverage over Mexico. They’re not going to do it just because they’re good friends of ours but because we are their number one trading partner,” Vitiello said.