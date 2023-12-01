Watch: Migrants crossing border through hole in wall, run past Border Patrol

(NewsNation) — A day after NewsNation cameras captured apparent human smugglers carving up a border fence in Arizona, we saw the same group come back with more migrants. All the Border Patrol officer could do was implore them not to cross the fence, but scores did anyway.

At a portion of the fence in Lukeville, Arizona in the Tucson sector, alleged cartel members jumped out of their car, pretended to point a long rifle at a Border Patrol officer, and taunted him.

The officer, a member of the tactical unit, pulled out a taser, but the alleged smugglers still pushed someone through the fence. The group of smugglers filmed the migrants going through the fence, possibly for proof of delivery.

There’s nothing the officer can legally do to the smugglers on Mexico’s side of the fence.

Repairing the fence is a patchwork effort. NewsNation observed officers covering breaches with wire, but the smugglers have means of getting around that. We saw them stomp the wire down to a low enough level that someone could step over it.

Officials in Lukeville told NewsNation this specific group of smugglers is notorious for being armed and brandishing their weapons.

We’ve reached out to the offices of both Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) and Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R.-Ariz., whose district includes the Lukeville area, to get a reaction to what we’ve been seeing all week here. We’re still waiting a response.