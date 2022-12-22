Border Network director sees ‘humanitarian crisis’ in El Paso

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of migrants are crossing the country’s southern border every day, straining U.S. facilities already filled with migrants.

The situation, described by some as a “humanitarian crisis,” is on display in El Paso, Texas, where the influx of migrants has left in its wake overrun shelters and families sleeping in the street.

Thursday, Fernando Garcia, the executive director of Border Network for Human Rights, which is headquartered in El Paso, appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to break down best-case scenario options of what immigration services look like from a national level.

“We do have a humanitarian crisis in El Paso. In Juárez, we are seeing migrants crossing the river and staying there throughout the night in freezing conditions to try to pass for asylum,” Garcia said.

On Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration, and he is preparing his city for the possible arrival of 20,000 migrants he says are amassing south of the border in Juarez, waiting for the opportunity to cross if Title 42 is lifted.

Additionally, in preparation for dangerously cold temperatures, the city set up nearly 1,000 cots in the downtown convention center to make sure migrants are safe and warm.

According to Garcia, however, these efforts are not enough.

“What we have, besides the humanitarian crisis, is the lack of infrastructure. There’s not enough shelters. There’s not enough resources to actually protect these families,” he said.

The precautions come two days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision temporarily allowing Title 42 to remain in effect on the Southwest border.

