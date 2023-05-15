Border Patrol apprehends Afghan national on terror watchlist

(NewsNation) — Border Patrol agents in California last week arrested an Afghan national who is on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed into the United States.

Multiple sources told Fox News, which first reported on this, that the Afghan national had crossed the southern border with a group of migrants Wednesday near Otay Mesa, California.

The group of migrants was taken to a processing station, where they took a fingerprint scan. Results of the scan determined the national was a match on the Terrorist Screening Database, Fox wrote. The FBI confirmed the results and is now investigating.

On Twitter, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., corroborated this account.

“I can confirm that a wanted terrorist crossed our open border in the San Diego region just days ago — even if the Biden Administration won’t,” Issa said.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond in a statement criticized the Biden Administration’s immigration policies, which he claimed led to what happened on Wednesday.

“As a nation, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the safety and security of our citizens. A strong and orderly border process is crucial in preventing individuals with nefarious intentions from entering our country,” Desmond wrote. “The presence of an individual on the terror watch list crossing our borders is a stark reminder of the failures of the Federal Government that are now being put on San Diegans and Americans.”

This incident came a day before the expiration of a pandemic-era immigration policy called Title 42. Without it, the U.S. is back to heavily relying on Title 8.

Before Title 42 ended, federal and state border officials warned that a surge of migrants would try to enter the U.S., but sources have told NewsNation that illegal crossings have plummeted since the restriction’s expiration.

Over the past three days, Border Patrol agents have recorded 14,752 apprehensions — a 45% drop from the same time period a week earlier — according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.