(NewsNation) — Texas Rangers on Monday arrested a Del Rio Sector border patrol agent accused of assaulting and mistreating a child who was in custody.

The warrant that officers used to arrest the agent stemmed from an indictment on a single charge of “official oppression,” according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

The release did not state the agent’s name or say what specifically he or she is accused of doing. The Texas Rangers declined to provide further details, citing an “active and ongoing investigation.” The Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office did not return a phone call seeking comment.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to ensuring alleged misconduct involving CBP employees on or off duty, is thoroughly investigated,” Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.”